Dylan Naidoo wins SA Open after tournament reduced to 54 holes

The 27-year-old South African also qualified for the Open, to be played at Royal Portrush in July.

After a marathon Saturday, in which he had to complete his second round, when he shot a stunning 61, and third round (71), South Africa’s Dylan Naidoo said he felt like Tiger Woods, such was the thrill of getting to the top of the SA Open leaderboard.

Following an opening round of 70, Naidoo slept on the lead on Saturday night alongside Englishman Laurie Canter, both on 14-under-par.

And when heavy overnight rains in Durban meant the fourth round was cancelled on Sunday and the tournament reduced to 54 holes because of a flooded course, there was nothing separating Naidoo and Canter.

Dylan Naidoo of South Africa celebrates victory following a playoff against Laurie Canter of England on the 18th hole on day four of the South African Open Championship at Durban Country Club on Sunday. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Spot in the Open

But after the rains had stopped and the course became playable again at 3pm on Sunday, the South African and Englishman played sudden-death down the 18th.

Naidoo, calm and composed, hit a perfect drive, chip and putt to win the SA Open and etch his name in history.

By finishing in the top three, Naidoo also won his spot at the Open at Royal Portrush in July, along with Marco Penge of England (third) and Darren Fichardt of South Africa (tied fourth). Canter had already qualified.

‘Felt like Tiger Woods’

“I don’t know what to say,” said a delighted Naidoo in a televised interview after his win on Sunday, his first DP World Tour title.

“I’ve been through a lot of difficult times so this is a special moment for me. It’s overwhelming … jeepers.

“I can’t believe it. Like I said on Saturday, I felt like I was Tiger Woods, with all that energy out there.”

The 27-year-old Naidoo, who grew up in Johannesburg and also studied business at the University of Arkansas for two years, won his first professional tournament in 2016, while still very much an amateur.

He then won his first Sunshine Tour event in 2022, the SunBet Challenge. Earlier this season he threatened to win his first DP World Tour tournament when he finished second at the Mauritius Open.

Besides Naidoo’s second round 61 which included 10 birdies, an eagle and a bogey, the other noteworthy round of the tournament came from England’s Dale Whitnell, whose second round 63 included six birdies, three eagles, two of which were holes in one, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Christiaan Maas, at 12-under-par, won the Freddie Tait Trophy as the leading amateur.

FULL LEADERBOARD