A Griquas legend: The memory of Oom Bushy lives on

Oom Bushy was an institution at the headquarters of Griquas rugby for years.

Rugby in Kimberley used to be synonymous with two things.

The rock-hard surface of the pitch and Oom Bushy urging his beloved Griquas on. Sadly, only one of those remain.

Returning to the field for the first time in 21 years this month was a timely reminder of the void left by Eric Reginald Oliver, the Peacock Blues’ biggest supporter, who passed away at the age of 88 in 2021.

Clad in Peacock Blues strip wearing his name, he led the team out of the tunnel before matches and was granted special access to the touchline where he trotted up and down waving his flag.

His continuous chants of “Griekwas! Griekwas!” could be heard during broadcasts around the country over the years.

The first time this writer saw Oom Bushy in real life wasn’t even in Kimberley, but in Potchefstroom of all places, as he would often travel with the team to their away matches.

And yet he proudly patrolled enemy territory like he owned it.

He was such a big part of South Africa rugby culture that even SA Rugby boss Mark Alexander paid tribute after his passing, stating that “he embodied the spirit of the game and what rugby stands for”.

Sadly for Western Province, the playing surface of the stadium was as unrelenting as ever last week.

Don’t let the tinge of green on the now Suzuki Stadium fool you.

It’s a far cry from the lush rug that covers the Cape Town Stadium.

Beneath it lies a piece of Mother Earth geographically connected to the blue kimberlite rock that diamonds are found in and around the Big Hole.

It’s a major home ground advantage for Griquas, who traditionally also present a strong physical presence over and above the turf.

Unlike some of South Africa’s smaller provincial rugby venues that have fallen by the wayside, the venue where the Peacock Blues famously upset Northern Transvaal to win the Currie Cup at in 1970 is in great shape.

The turnout in the suites, main stands and the scores of school children on a Friday afternoon are an indication that rugby is alive and well in the lesser travelled corners of the country.

Griquas fell short of reaching the Currie Cup semifinals, but pulled off an epic win against Province.

Oom Bushy would have been so proud.

