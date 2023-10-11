A properly managed JPC should make a profit

If officials were accountable, Sunday night’s Carte Blanche TV expose of alleged corruption and political patronage at the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) would have caused heads to roll. JPC chief executive Helen Botes would be suspended again, with or without her R3.4 million annual salary, R413 000 performance bonus and R250 000 travel allowance. Not bad for someone who’s been at the helm for 14 years in a company which is technically insolvent despite R526 million in annual government grants. ALSO READ: Joburg’s Covid corruption-accused CEO Helen Botes back at work With its portfolio of 28 000 properties in the…

If officials were accountable, Sunday night’s Carte Blanche TV expose of alleged corruption and political patronage at the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) would have caused heads to roll.

JPC chief executive Helen Botes would be suspended again, with or without her R3.4 million annual salary, R413 000 performance bonus and R250 000 travel allowance. Not bad for someone who’s been at the helm for 14 years in a company which is technically insolvent despite R526 million in annual government grants.

With its portfolio of 28 000 properties in the city of gold and control over a multibillion-rand outdoor advertising market, a properly managed JPC should be able to make a profit. The implication is that money which should accrue to the city for the benefit of ratepayers may be going elsewhere. Somehow Botes survives.

As mentioned in a previous column, she was suspended in September 2020. Seven months later she was reinstated, even though the national-level Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found evidence that she and “other officials may be guilty of financial misconduct”.

In October 2022, she was again suspended, and the Democratic Alliance laid criminal charges with the SA Police Service.

Early this year, after mayor Mpho Phalatse was ousted, the CEO was again reinstated. Upon reinstating Botes, Joburg’s ANC-led government, assisted by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), nullified an investigation by the city’s Group Forensic Investigation Service into Botes and the JPC. This was done in haste, as Botes was about to be removed. The game was almost up.

Carte Blanche creates the perception that Botes is politically protected by the ANC and the EFF and she can arrange finances in ways that suit them.

As Carte Blanche puts it: “A powerful group, including politicians, has been exploiting the city’s properties through a patronage network. Whistleblowers have flagged corruption and political interference, claiming that these properties have been turned into a feeding trough for the corrupt.’’

On her return from suspension, Botes and her allies, including unions, were able to remove the entire JPC board. The new board is chaired by Dali Mpofu of EFF fame.

In Sunday’s TV programme, journalist Govan Whittles asked former MMC Leah Knott: “Is (Botes) such a big political player that she could change the government in the City of Joburg to ensure she doesn’t lose her position?”

Knott replied: “Every time you have evidence against her it disappears or it gets swept under the carpet.”

This corroborates a report earlier this year from News24: “For the past two years, missing documents, uncooperative employees, threats and intimidation have culminated in investigators being unable to finalise their probe.”

We frequently hear criticism of Shamila Batohi, national director of public prosecutions, over the lack of high-profile prosecutions by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The Carte Blanche programme provides a glimpse into some difficulties faced when trying to act against politically connected individuals. Interestingly, in the Carte Blanche report, Whittles says the SIU’s criminal referral is now with the NPA.

Whether or not Batohi’s team will be effective in this matter, it is possible that further allegations will be levelled against Botes and her cohorts. Accountability cannot be avoided forever.

A great reckoning is achievable.