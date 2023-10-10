News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu

Senior Print Journalist

4 minute read

10 Oct 2023

05:20 am

‘SA needs a revolution’: 26 daily protests call for ‘state of emergency’

The Interfaith Forum of SA highlights the dire state of public trust and calls for a radical rehabilitation amidst daily protests.

Diepsloot shooting

Diepsloot residents outside the police station in the area on 14 September. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

With South Africa rocked by 26 protests daily, a deepening public distrust of formal politics has reached worrying levels, the three-day Interfaith Forum of SA heard yesterday. Conceding that the government has failed the people in its mandate of implementing a developmental state, with people’s interests topping the list of priorities, delegates – who included the clergy, traditional leaders and organs of civil society – called for “a state of emergency”. Former president Thabo Mbeki was in attendance. To loud applause and calls for “a revolution”, delegates registered their strongest unhappiness with the ANC – months before next year’s general…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

With South Africa rocked by 26 protests daily, a deepening public distrust of formal politics has reached worrying levels, the three-day Interfaith Forum of SA heard yesterday.

Conceding that the government has failed the people in its mandate of implementing a developmental state, with people’s interests topping the list of priorities, delegates – who included the clergy, traditional leaders and organs of civil society – called for “a state of emergency”.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was in attendance.

To loud applause and calls for “a revolution”, delegates registered their strongest unhappiness with the ANC – months before next year’s general election.

READ: Joburg water shortages result in violent protests

Describing the gathering as “momentous time in the history of democracy”, Ashwin Trikamjee, president of the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, reading a statement on behalf of the forum, said: “One way leads to a social, economic and political precipice.

“The other – if we choose – leads to the fulfilment of the dreams of all South Africans and a worthy reward for all who paid the ultimate price for our future of justice, peace and prosperity.

“To get ourselves to the latter pathway of promise, South Africa needs a radical rehabilitation to address the national crisis. Many have been disheartened by the failed promise of our democratic dispensation. “It is a failure to live up to the promise of the post-apartheid South Africa – a just, reconciled, equitable and sustainable SA.”

Trikamjee said this failure becomes the failure of nation-building.

“It is a failure to move from the divided, balkanised existence of racial, ethnic and class oppositionality, to a united nation – inclusive, forward-looking and at peace with itself.”

READ: EPWP workers protest against lack of permanent jobs

He said SA’s crisis was manifest in the evident collapse in aspects of governance at various levels and “lawlessness that prevails with impunity for the corrupt who loot state resources”.

He added: “Our crisis is manifest in the rapid spread of the underworld of illicit merchandise and illicit financial flows. It is manifest in human trafficking and the custom of rented killers called izinkabi who unabashedly stalk our communities and brazenly gun down their victims in broad daylight.

“Our crisis is manifest in the scourge of gender violence and the gender-based killings, the rampant drug dealing and the zama zamas that terrorise communities.”

He said this was a crisis of trust, a crisis of hope and self-belief.

In her address on the country’s future and its prospects, University of Pretoria political science and international relations lecturer, Dr Sithembile Mbete, described SA as being gripped by “a moment of despondency”, with “people talking about corruption, bad governance and other public abuses”.

READ: Protest in Delarey ensue due to power issues

“We are in a situation of stark inequality, worsening poverty and high unemployment. A protest in Tunisia that sparked the Arab Spring started when youth unemployment reached 28%, and we are sitting at 60% to 70% of unemployed young people. The country is already burning.

“Twenty-six protests taking place in SA a day – on water, electricity and other challenges – have become so common, that we only hear about them in the traffic reports, about which road to avoid.”

The forum will be addressed by more experts today and tomorrow.

Read more on these topics

corruption National State of Disaster protests service delivery

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
News ‘I eat, pray, live power’: Ramokgopa’s sleepless quest to end SA’s blackouts
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe