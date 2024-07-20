Opinion

A third test against Ireland would’ve thrilled fans

With the series tied 1-1, a third Test between South Africa and Ireland would have been a rugby spectacle.

Ireland celebrate after winning the second match of the two-game series against the Springboks in Durban on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

As we light the fire and ready ourselves for the Springboks’ first rugby Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein today, you still have to wonder why there wasn’t a third Test against Ireland this weekend.

With the series evenly-poised at 1-1, a third encounter between the two nations would surely have been a cracker.

The Boks won the first Test two weeks ago at Loftus 27-20 and the Irish bounced back with a lastgasp 25-24 triumph in Durban last weekend.

There hasn’t been too much to separate between the two teams – albeit that the Irish have had the better of the four-time world champions since 2017.

They are the No 1 and No 2-ranked teams in the world, after all.

We’re not the only ones gasping for more. Even though New Zealand were too good for England in their two-Test series, it was riveting, evenly contested rugby, while Australia had to dig deep against Wales to win the series 2-0, and Argentina and France also played to a series draw, strengthening the call for three-Test series.

We mean no disrespect to Portugal who, during the World Cup last year, showed they are an improving team.

It is certainly good for the game and it’s a good plan on paper by World Rugby to help the tier 2 teams gain exposure.

But if you are honest, would you rather be watching the Irish series decider today, or effectively a Bok B team play against Portugal?

