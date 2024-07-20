Springboks project 2027 under way against Portugal — Stick

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says that the team is kicking off their project 2027 when they take on Portugal at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says their project 2027 is officially getting under way when they take on Portugal in their one-off Test at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday evening (kick-off 5pm).

The Boks will be taking on the European tier two nation with a largely inexperienced outfit, featuring a host of debutants, but will be gunning for the win as they look to impress the coaching staff.

The plan

It had always been part of the plan for the Boks to give their wider squad a run against the Portuguese and they will be looking to close out their Incoming Series on a positive note.

“It was always part of the plan after playing against Ireland that we would be giving certain players an opportunity against Portugal and it is a big thing for us to build squad depth,” explained Stick.

“Our major goal is project 2027, which we want to build for and be at our best when we get there (the World Cup). But on the other side the world rankings will also be key. Every game counts.

“We want to make sure that over the next two seasons we maintain our status as the number one ranked team (in world rugby). That will possibly give us a better draw for the next World Cup. So every game for us is massive and counts.

“The team that we have selected is strong enough to perform and produce a result for us. And for many of the players this is a well-deserved chance for them. I have seen how hard they have worked for this.”

Bloem Test

The last time the Boks played in Bloemfontein was in 2022, when they also made wholesale changes to the match 23 between the first Test against Wales played in Pretoria, and the second Test where they ended up going down by a point, with Stick admitting that they owed the people a win.

“We have a strong team and hopefully we can produce for the people of Bloemfontein. This is one place I feel we owe them big time because the last time we were here we lost in the last few minutes against Wales. So hopefully we can give them a good show,” said Stick.

With the Boks’ Rugby Championship squad set to be named next week, this game is also a final chance for a number of these players to impress as not all of them will make that 30-man squad, which is very trimmed down compared to what they named for the Incoming Series.

“The field is still open for every player in our squad. We have to select a squad of 30 next week for the Rugby Championship. If some of these boys perform against Portugal chances are they will be part of that squad next week. So it is a very important game for us,” said Stick.

“Also for the future of our team, if we talk about project 2027. I think most of the players tomorrow will determine how successful that project will be. So I am excited to see these youngsters in action.”