A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Beware! Inequality will ruin GNU’s marriage of convenience

Ramaphosa said not to fear the GNU, but 30 years of politicians thinking only of themselves and their stomachs has made us wary.

This week, we reached a major milestone: my baby walked for the first time.

Additionally, my three-year-old now leaves his room to climb into bed with us in the middle of the night. Our bed feels awfully squashed now.

Similarly, South Africa took its first steps towards a coalition government that has seen political parties jump into bed with each other under the duvet of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

Another Multi-Party Charter circus?

Like a sudden kick to the back or side by the toddler, watching the negotiations is painful at times.

Politicians like the DA’s Helen Zille and ANC’s Fikile Mbalula have tried to control both the agreement and narrative. It has left many of us confused and concerned for the future, especially after the turbulent era of coalitions and the Multi-Party Charter formed by opposition parties to unseat the ANC.

In case we have forgotten, the loose agreements formed after the 2021 elections descended into public squabbling and municipal councils occupied more with votes of no confidence than service delivery.

The Multi-Party Charter was formed, in part, to stabilise the chaos. But several of those parties, including its alleged “bully” the DA, have now joined the ANC and GNU. What was once nightmare whispers on both sides is now a reality.

‘Nothing to fear from GNU’?

The latest round of disagreements, over membership in the GNU, came before and after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration.

At his election last Friday, the president batted away claims that history would remember the ANC harshly for jumping into bed with the DA, by calling for unity. He repeated it at Wednesday’s inauguration and told citizens there was nothing to fear from the GNU.

But 30 years of politicians thinking only of themselves and their stomachs has made many of us battle-hardened and wary.

It may be that the DA is bringing in structures for stability and accountability. But their rigidness has not endeared them to their partners and will make diverse collaboration more difficult.

Address inequality

Bickering may threaten to collapse it. But ultimately, the GNU’s success must be measured by whether it delivers a stable and reliable government. To achieve this it needs more than unity. It needs to prioritise equality.

We can forgive the politicians’ ego wars if rampant corruption and crime are addressed. We can forget the petty outbursts if every citizen has a safe home, running water, proper toilets, and running electricity.

There have been signs of improved services in Gauteng metros. But this has probably more to do with officials fighting for their jobs amid a pending post-election review than green shoots of the GNU.

The next steps in our democracy will be interesting, frightening, and exciting – but they must be taken together.

And those who insist on dragging their feet in mediocrity or refuse to reduce the gap of inequality must be kicked out of bed.

