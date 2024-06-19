Who joined GNU first? Parties push back against Zille’s comment on PA

On Tuesday, Zille said the ANC should consult with the DA before adding parties to the GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not had his first day in office yet and the parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) are already in disunity about the agreement.

On Tuesday night, Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson Helen Zille said although the party was “consulted” about the inclusion of other parties in the GNU, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) was not mentioned.

Currently, the African National Congress (ANC), DA, GOOD, PA, Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) constitute the GNU.

In an interview with SABC on Tuesday, Zille said the ANC should consult with the DA before adding parties to the GNU.

‘Founding members’

According to Zille, there are three founding members of the GNU – the ANC, DA and IFP.

“The ANC can’t bring people in that they feel like bringing in. This is another thing that Fikile Mbalula doesn’t seem to understand, because it says, in keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU, it is agreed the composition shall be discussed and greed among the existing parties whenever new parties decide to be part of the GNU,” said Zille.

“Now, agreeing means by sufficient consensus. It’s not just the ANC that gets to invite everybody as Fikile thinks. He keeps making public statements that this one has joined, he must read clause 24 of the document he signed.”

Clause 24 reads: “In keeping with the spirit of an inclusive GNU, it is agreed that the composition shall be discussed and agreed amongst the existing parties, whenever new parties desire to be part of the GNU.”

Zille added: There are three founding members – ANC, DA and IFP. We were consulted about the PAC, but not the PA. The PAC was raised in the negotiation, along with GOOD. It’s not about the PA per se, but the principle. They haven’t consulted us and the ANC must realise that they don’t take all the decisions anymore. They did not win the election.”

Zille’s interpretation ‘wrong’

GOOD party secretary-general Brett Herron says Zille got it wrong.

He said: “She’s looking at the letter of the document and not the intention. The document was sent to us on Friday morning before the DA signed it. By her interpretation, if we signed it on receipt and first, then ANC would’ve had to consult us before allowing the DA to join.



“The document was circulated to us before the first sitting of parliament commenced.”

‘Zille spoke too soon’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) secretary-general Chinelle Stevens says Zille spoke too soon as the GNU is still being constituted.

“Utterances by DA federal chairperson Helen Zille about the inclusion of the Patriotic Alliance in the Government of National Unity shows that she clearly believes she must have signed an agreement with the ANC that means the ANC must now do the DA’s bidding,” says the PA.

“She intends to complain about not being consulted enough, despite ANC having made it clear that they invited the PA and other parties into the GNU long before signing any document with the DA.

“What Zille fails to grasp is that the PA signed a statement of intent on the same day DA did. There can be no reason for the ANC to have to ask for the DA’s permission to include willing parties.”

According to the PA, the GNU is still being constituted and until then, Zille does not need to be consulted.

“We will happily listen to her opinions later…and no doubt she will provide them.

“It was and remains the ANC’s decision to invite all parties to join its GNU. The DA decided to be one of those parties, but Zille now wants to act as though the DA has the right to be the gatekeeper for the ANC. We as the PA will now await the next move of the ANC with intent.”

‘President will announce’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula seems to agree with the PA in that the GNU is still being constituted.

“You will know the composition of the Government of National Unity when the president announces,” Mbalula told the SABC.

“Having engaged and consulted with different political parties who want to participate, the ANC has outlined that we don’t go for one or two-party coalitions, we go for GNU. Parties have embraced that, we’re engaging on what needs to be done after the inauguration and how we are going to constitute the GNU,” Mbalula said.