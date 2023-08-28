Opinion August 28, 2023 | 4:15 am

Accountability for load shedding kicked to touch

The ANC's big guns are being rolled out to shift the blame for Eskom's shortcomings.

Thabo Mbeki ANC load shedding Eskom

Former president Thabo Mbeki addresses the audience at Constitution Hill on 19 November 2017 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Our government are masters of the blame game. Their shortcomings – far too many to detail – are never their fault. With the elections looming next year, the painful power crisis that has crippled South Africa will be difficult to argue away. The public have simply had enough because load shedding affects almost everyone, unless you have money or are in a position of power, and the ANC's public relations team will have to work their socks off to try and convince us they are not to blame for the frail power supply. So, it's no surprise then that the…

Our government are masters of the blame game. Their shortcomings – far too many to detail – are never their fault.

With the elections looming next year, the painful power crisis that has crippled South Africa will be difficult to argue away.

The public have simply had enough because load shedding affects almost everyone, unless you have money or are in a position of power, and the ANC’s public relations team will have to work their socks off to try and convince us they are not to blame for the frail power supply.

So, it’s no surprise then that the ANC’s big guns are already being rolled out.

Former president Thabo Mbeki last week blamed Eskom’s management and broad-based black economic empowerment for the limping power utility’s shortcomings.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom

The former president has a short memory, as rolling blackouts in South Africa first began when Mbeki was our No 1.

Mbeki’s Eskom allegations included that the power utility’s management deliberately caused the crisis and load shedding by not doing what they were supposed to do – and that was to replenish coal at the time.

In short: don’t blame the government, blame Eskom.

Our people are not stupid. Come the national elections next year, hopefully they will let the government know who they blame for the grave predicament they find themselves in.

ALSO READ: ‘Outright lies’: DA accuses Mbeki of trying to shift blame for load shedding

