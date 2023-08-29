ANC is simply fixing what it broke in the first place

Our ANC government masterful at trumpeting non-achievements, so it’s no surprise that much of its Operation Vulindlela (open the way) is simply fixing what it broke in the first place. Wits University economics professor Jannie Rossouw said a report of the progress of Operation Vulindela listed as fixed items which “functioned perfectly well and delivered the necessary results in 1994, when the ANC government took over the governance of South Africa”. ALSO READ: Phala Phala report has more to do with ANC and the 2024 elections He said that what the Presidency and National Treasury claim as successes, were not…

Our ANC government masterful at trumpeting non-achievements, so it’s no surprise that much of its Operation Vulindlela (open the way) is simply fixing what it broke in the first place.

Wits University economics professor Jannie Rossouw said a report of the progress of Operation Vulindela listed as fixed items which “functioned perfectly well and delivered the necessary results in 1994, when the ANC government took over the governance of South Africa”.

He said that what the Presidency and National Treasury claim as successes, were not “major new achievements, but merely efforts to bring South Africa – in terms of public service delivery – back to the standard we had in 1994.

“If anything, this is a clear indication of how much damage the ANC has done to the South African economy in the past 29-and-a-half years – not something the government should be proud of.”

That, in a nutshell, is why this country is in such a mess. No doubt Rossouw and other critics will be tarred with the racist brush for daring to challenge the ANC’s narrative that it is succeeding in providing a better life for all. But it is long past time that we spoke out against the ANC’s smoke and mirrors.