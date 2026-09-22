ANC’s influence is numbered as justice system faces scrutiny

No matter how often government claims justice is independent, people wonder whether some are above the law after Zondo.

No matter how often government claims our criminal law and judicial systems are independent, there are plenty of occasions when ordinary people have to wonder whether some are above the law.

Look at the Zondo commission.

Where are the scores of prosecutions that should have flowed from the evidence adduced there, which sketched the tip of a R1-trillion iceberg of state capture?

The Madlanga commission’s revelations of the awful meshing of political and organised crime interests have at least given us part of the answer: a significant proportion of our investigative and prosecutorial resources are useless, because they are in the pockets of gangsters, some of whom happen to be politicians.

That’s why, while we don’t always see eye to eye with AfriForum, they are doing valuable civil society work through their Private Prosecutions Unit.

In forcing the National Prosecuting Authority to reconsider those cases it has swept under the carpet because they involve “high-ups”, AfriForum has been shining a light into dark and dusty corners.

Will that bring about change at long last?

Maybe not… but those who have been covering for important people need to realise that the ANC’s days of influence are numbered and perhaps they should do their jobs.