In case you missed it: Ekurhuleni murder ‘love triangle’ | Joe Ferrari cries foul | Call for Home Affairs to act against Mudzinganyama

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 21 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, preliminary findings suggest that the killing of Jabulile Ntimba could be connected to a dispute over a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, taxi industry figure Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni has accused the Madlanga commission of procedural unfairness.

Furthermore, Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has called on the department of home affairs to consider action against a man accused of threatening women with lethal violence at a Sandton establishment.

Weather tomorrow: 22 September 2026

Most provinces can expect partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in places. Full weather forecast here.

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Ekurhuleni murders: Possible love triangle emerges as two suspects appear in court

Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Preliminary findings suggest that the killing of Jabulile Ntimba could be connected to a dispute over a romantic relationship, according to Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili.

Investigators have been pursuing several leads following the discovery of Ntimba’s body in Villa Liza township, near Dawn Park, on 17 September 2026.

The victim was found partially clothed and became the ninth woman found dead in the East Rand since July this year.

Three people – a man and two women – were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend by the South African Police Service (Saps) in connection with Ntimba’s death.

CONTINUE READING: Ekurhuleni murders: Possible love triangle emerges as two suspects appear in court

Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’

Johannes ‘Joe Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appears before Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 21 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Taxi industry figure Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni has raised concerns about the way evidence has been disclosed to him during the Madlanga commission, accusing the inquiry of procedural unfairness.

Sibanyoni made the submissions on Monday, 21 September 2026, when he returned to the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The businessman, who previously appeared before the inquiry on 28 August, used his supplementary affidavit to raise several objections to the proceedings, including the timing of evidence disclosures and questions he believes fall outside the commission’s mandate.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’

Letsike calls for home affairs to act after threats against women in Sandton

Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike at the launch of the 70 Years Commemoration of the 1956 Women’s March at Freedom Park Heritage Site And Museum on 29 May 2026 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Steve Letsike has called on the department of home affairs to consider action against a man accused of threatening women with lethal violence at a Sandton establishment after they rejected his advances.

Letsike on Monday condemned the alleged misogynistic conduct and welcomed a series of consequences following the incident, including the man’s removal from his corporate positions and the termination of his lease.

The deputy minister also confirmed that her office would petition the home affairs minister to urgently consider the man’s presence and immigration status in South Africa.

The man, publicly identified in the statement as Lawrence Chamurwa Mudzinganyama, handed himself over to the Randburg Police Station. He was arrested and released on a warning to appear in court on 1 October 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Letsike calls for home affairs to act after threats against women in Sandton

Ekurhuleni murders: These are the names of the women who were brutally murdered

The South African Police Service (Saps) has named the nine victims who were brutally murdered in Ekurhuleni. Picture: iStock

The South African Police Service (Saps) has named the nine victims who were brutally murdered in Ekurhuleni on Gauteng’s East Rand.

Saps disclosed the names on Monday, 21 September 2026, following a major breakthrough in the chilling series of women’s murders.

Three suspects were handcuffed on Monday in connection with the ninth victim, a move the Saps said signals its relentless drive to bring the killers to justice.

CONTINUE READING: Ekurhuleni murders: These are the names of the women who were brutally murdered

‘Pay up or repair’: Gauteng transport department goes after motorists who damage traffic lights

Picture: Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport says it has lodged claims against motorists accused of damaging traffic-signal infrastructure at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Nic Diedericks Street in Roodepoort.

According to Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, this follows three incidents reportedly involving drunk driving that resulted in damage to road infrastructure.

“To date, three motorists allegedly involved in drunk-driving incidents that resulted in damage to road infrastructure have been identified,” Diale-Tlabela said.

She said ongoing vandalism, theft and vehicle-related damage to traffic-signal infrastructure continued to place significant pressure on limited public resources.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Pay up or repair’: Gauteng transport department goes after motorists who damage traffic lights

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ‘Apartheid 2.0’ | Lawyer slams disbarment bid | Kempton Park kidnapping capital