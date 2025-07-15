Another scandal another commission of inquiry

Forgive us if we don't hold our breath when it comes to the commission of inquiry into Mkhwanazi's claims.

Seldom in the field of human governance (apologies, Sir Winston) has so much been investigated by so many with so few results than in South Africa’s commissions of inquiry.

And, if it’s Sunday night, this must be a “family gathering” at which our leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa, announces another probe to “determine the truth” and “make recommendations”.

This time it sounds serious. A national crisis – although Ramaphosa didn’t go so far as using those words, he did say it concerns “the security of our country, the integrity of our law enforcement agencies and the safety of our people”.

ALSO READ: State capture 2.0? Explosive allegations rock Ramaphosa administration

Even more serious is that the commission has been given three months to make an interim report and must finalise its business three months after that.

Then, perhaps, we will know if KZN’s top cop, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, was telling the truth in his claim that our country is, effectively, being run by a criminal syndicate which includes people at the highest levels of the law and order and security apparatus, as well as politicians.

State Capture 2.0, in other words. Given what has happened to the inquiry into the original version – the Zondo commission – you’ll forgive us if we don’t hold our breath.

NOW READ: Mkhwanazi plays by his own rules