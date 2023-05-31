De Lille’s app won’t keep tourists safe

By Editorial staff

The law of unintended consequences is something someone needs to bring to the attention of Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille, who has been patting herself on the back about her department’s new “tourist safety” app.

She believes the app – which tourists can download for a mere R49 and 30-day coverage window – will help instil confidence in visitors.

But what, Comrade Minister, if potential travellers to our country interpret this the opposite way: how bad is a country when you have to download a paid-for app to keep yourself safe?

That could be something they will add to their research on South Africa, which might include warnings from various countries about exercising “increased caution” because of our skyrocketing crime and spiralling unrest.

People who want to go on holiday to relax and enjoy a country are not going to be keen on exercising increased caution, are they?

And, while there are “panic button” options on the app for tourists in danger to summon help, we ask you, with tears in our eyes, how likely are our cops to respond?

We need to set up a professional, highly trained unit to look after tourists. And do so quietly, without an ego-stroking press conference.

