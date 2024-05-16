Are voters ready for elections?

Do not let your vote die before the objectives of what you voted for see the light of day. Voter, vote carefully.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) this week declared its operational readiness for the 29 May general election.

Basically thousands of observers and a large number of independent candidates are ready to slug it out for votes, yet one has to ask if the most important stakeholder in the elections is ready.

The voter, one who has been faithfully voting for the ruling party for the past 30 years; the voter who has previously voted for the National Party, now the Democratic Alliance (DA); and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) who has consistently voted for the person now having to trust his legacy in the hands of fresh blood – is the voter ready?

In 2014, the DA made great strides in garnering the black vote. They made inroads in uncharted waters. Fast forward to 2019, they lost the very same support. One has to wonder what 2024 will bring.

If the DA ever wants to take the time to diagnose what went wrong.

There it was, a party with an educated, liberal woman at its helm, surrounded by a younger African woman in the form of Lindiwe Mazibuko and an older more experienced Patricia de Lille.

Following that, they were led by a suave young man from Soweto, Mmusi Maimane. The DA was making all the right moves.

It seemed to live true to testament: the idea that colour had no bearing on their leadership – the party was the African dream.

But it was in their inactions in all things race-related that the DA could never fully enjoy the vote of most black people.

The same DA that has the very same Helen Zille who conducts herself with very little consequences in the event she may offend the very same vote it seeks to garner.

And so when the past electoral votes come to mock us in the present, we are forced to ask ourselves, the cognisant voters, will who we voted for emulate themselves in the present leaders of parties of previous choices?

In comes the IFP. For years, having enjoyed loyalty to Mangosuthu Buthelezi, these are uncharted waters.

Will the voter’s fascination with the man translate into a fascination for his party even in his death? Is the voter ready to make a choice?

While the voter may be highly irritated by the ANC, may the swayed votes not be directed by unguided anger, but by an understanding of the party that would enjoy one’s vote. Any union formed with a commonality of anger and resentment does not last.

