ATNS: Bonuses in sky, safety on ground

ATNS executives enjoy multimillion-rand rewards while aviation systems crumble nationwide.

One thing for which the ANC’s cadre appointees must be eternally thankful is that their bonuses are in no way, shape or form linked to performance.

Were these companies run like proper businesses, not only would these deployees not get bonuses but, based on their performance, they would have to “pay back the money”.

In reality, though, when you’re up to your snout in the taxpayer trough, no-one in charge is going to stop you. Wonder why?

Thus it is that executives of the state-owned entity in charge of air traffic control and aviation navigation services have guzzled down more than R130 million in bonuses over the past two years.

ALSO READ: OR Tambo International Airport faces chaos before G20

Yet, our air traffic and navigation services are probably close to being the worst they have ever been.

Even as heads of state prepare to stream into the country for the G20 summit, the reality is that under the current management of Air Traffic and Navigation Services, the country’s instrument landing system procedures have been allowed to lapse at many airports.

Flights have to be diverted, costing airlines millions of rands in fuel, to say nothing of possible safety implications.

And you got bonuses? You should have been fired.

NOW READ: Creecy assures airports ready for G20 Summit