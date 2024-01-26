Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

26 Jan 2024

04:30 am

Beating Morocco is Bafana Bafana’s dream

South Africa eyes an upset against Morocco in the Afcon last-16, ready to challenge the formidable World Cup semifinalists.

Beating Morocco is Bafana Bafana’s dream

Hugo Broos celebrates with his Bafana Bafana players after the final whistle on Wednesday. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana face the sternest test possible on the continent on Tuesday, when they go up against Morocco in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Hugo Broos’ side are entitled to feel slightly hard done by a draw that pits them against the 2022 Fifa World Cup semifinalists, though, as the old adage goes, “if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best”.

Bafana also performed well enough in the group stages to suggest that the Atlas Lions will not be in for an easy ride in San Pedro.

If it is easier than ever to reach the knockout rounds at an Afcon, with 16 out of 24 teams going through, Broos’ side still played admirably to finish as runners-up in Group E.

ALSO READ: All the ways to stay up to date on AFCON with Google Search

South Africa did beat Morocco the last time these two sides met in an Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium last June, albeit that it was a dead rubber, with both sides already qualified for the finals.

In a Nations Cup of surprises, the Atlas Lions have made pretty serene progress so far, but perhaps this will be the moment they slip up. B

afana have at least put themselves in a position to dream.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana morocco

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral ‘MaKhumalo will still win this battle’ – Kelly responds to fan’s support
Local News Brave Pietermaritzburg mum vows to protect son after school attack
Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe