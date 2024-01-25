Pitso returns to Saudi Arabia with Al Abha

Pitso Mosimane is the new head coach of Al Abha FC in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After months of speculation, Pitso Mosimane has returned to Saudi Arabia, signing a four-month deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Abha FC.

“I can confirm to you that coach Pitso has officially signed with Saudi Arabia club Abha FC on Thursday,” MT Sports MD Moira Tlhagale told the Sunday World.

“Coach Pitso will be returning to the gulf and has signed a four-month contract with the team until the end of the season.

“His mandate is clear and that is to ensure that Abha survives relegation and plays in the Pro League again next season.”

Mosimane has been without a club having left UAE side Al Wahda in November, agreeing to terminate his contract after just a few months in charge.

He joined Al Wahda after being fired by Saudi side Al Ahly, who sacked him even though ‘Jingles’ won them promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

He has previously coached Egyptian giants Al Ahly, with whom he won two Caf Champions League titles, and, of course, Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana.