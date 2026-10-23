Black Wednesday: ‘The World’ was silenced, but its stories survived

Black Wednesday closed newsrooms and banned organisations, but it failed to extinguish the consciousness and conversations that shaped the nation.

Fourty-nine years ago, the apartheid state walked into a newsroom and switched off the lights, convinced the darkness would last. It didn’t.

Next year marks 50 years since Black Wednesday, 19 October, 1977, when then justice minister Jimmy Kruger banned The World and Weekend World, shut down 19 Black Consciousness organisations and detained leading journalists including Percy Qoboza, Aggrey Klaaste, Joe Tlholoe, Mathatha Tsedu and Don Mattera.

Activists such as Beyers Naudé were banned and organisations including the Black People’s Convention and South African Students’ Organisation were dissolved.

A month earlier, anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko had died in police detention.

A year before that, the Soweto uprising had exposed the brutality of apartheid, when pupils protesting against Bantu education were met with gunfire.

Yet Black Wednesday failed in its ultimate objective.

The apartheid government believed black consciousness depended on newspapers and organisations. It did not.

When The World was silenced, the conversations it carried simply found new platforms.

The World sold about 100 000 copies daily because it reflected township life as it was lived.

It reported on pass raids, rent increases, sport and the realities of black communities. It refused to turn black suffering into something comfortable for apartheid South Africa.

That spirit survived in the Sowetan, community newspapers, local radio stations and grassroots media. Today, it survives in digital spaces that Qoboza could scarcely have imagined.

The same communities once served by The World now share breaking news through WhatsApp groups and social media feeds; water outages, road closures, funerals and community alerts travel instantly from person to person.

That is both a victory and a warning.

The victory is that censorship failed. The ideas represented by the organisations banned on Black Wednesday outlived the banning orders.

Their influence can still be seen in communities fighting injustice, students demanding transformation and citizens insisting that black experiences be told in their own voices.

The warning is that censorship has evolved.

In 1977, censorship relied on banning orders, police raids and government proclamations. Today, it often works through economic pressure, misinformation and the steady weakening of journalism’s viability.

Newspapers are not always shut down; they are starved of advertising revenue.

Journalists are not always detained; they are overwhelmed by disinformation, intimidation and online abuse.

The threats may look different, but the objective remains familiar. It is to weaken scrutiny and discourage the truth.

Today, every fragile municipality, every tenderpreneur, every faction has learned the same line: “That story is anti-our movement. That journalist is counter-revolutionary.”

The challenge now is not defending the right to publish. That right is protected in the constitution.

The challenge is preserving the ability to publish, to fund reporting, verify facts and hold power accountable.

Kruger thought he was ending a conversation. He merely changed its platform.

The question for the next 50 years is not whether South Africans will continue to speak. History shows they will.

The real question is whether there will still be journalists with the time, resources and protection to listen, verify and tell those stories.

The World was banned. The world it covered refused to disappear.