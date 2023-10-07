Boks, fans have to wait and see…

The conspiracy theorists have been out in full force ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup clash between Ireland and Scotland, with some suggesting the defending champion Springboks could be dumped out of the competition before the knockout stages. ALSO READ: All Blacks’ Foster ready for ‘monster’ quarter-final — against the Boks? The Springboks will be more than just curious spectators when the two nations square off in Paris tonight, as their fate will be decided without kicking another ball, after finishing Pool B with three wins and a solitary loss to Ireland. Scotland have only lost to the Boks, and…

The conspiracy theorists have been out in full force ahead of tonight’s Rugby World Cup clash between Ireland and Scotland, with some suggesting the defending champion Springboks could be dumped out of the competition before the knockout stages.

The Springboks will be more than just curious spectators when the two nations square off in Paris tonight, as their fate will be decided without kicking another ball, after finishing Pool B with three wins and a solitary loss to Ireland.

Scotland have only lost to the Boks, and Ireland are undefeated. All three teams could end on 15 points and then a number of scenarios can play out.

However, for the Boks to make an unlikely early exit, Scotland would have to win by 21 points and both them and the Irish claim a bonus point.

Perhaps Springbok lock Jean Kleyn, who played for Ireland at the last World Cup, said it best: “There’s a little bit of animosity between the Irish and the Scots and there always has been, especially from a rugby perspective. Everything’s a little bit closer to the bone and everything’s a little bit more real. I think it’s going to be a serious match.”

That, rightfully so, suggests there will be no conspiring or collaborating as the two rivals always want to get one over the other, especially when the stakes are high.

All the Springboks and their fans can do now is sit back and watch… and hope their World Cup dream continues.