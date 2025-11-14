Brown Mogotsi: The drama of a ‘hit’ gone wrong

Businessman Brown Mogotsi may have survived an ‘assassination’ attempt, but not the public’s disbelief of his version of the drama.

Not long ago, Brown Mogotsi – he who survived a funny assassination attempt recently – was known in his own circles and in parts of his North West home province.

But in July, he became an overnight sensation and is now known even by my six-year-old son as an infamous character loathed by South Africans.

Mogotsi is said to have facilitated payments to political figures and shared sensitive police information with criminal figures.

The businessman, from Seweding village outside Mahikeng, is said to have been so powerful that he would summon North West MECs for instructions on tenders.

A popular allegation is that the MECs would be summoned to his chesa nyama, buy-and-braai joint in Mafikeng for orders.

Through his influential Brown Mogotsi Foundation, he was also a thorn in then premier Supra Mahumapelo’s administration.

That included a 2023 case in which the foundation filed an application to interdict a R1 billion catering tender for North West health facilities, citing a need to prevent an irregular process in the public interest.

This caused disruptions and financial implications for the provincial department of health.

The foundation also filed an urgent court application to force the withdrawal of Mahumapelo’s leave of absence as premier.

His activities appear to have been limited to his province – until his name was mentioned and soon loomed large in KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s July bombshell of damaging allegations of the capture of the country’s security and justice apparatus by the underworld.

Since then, Mogotsi has become a subject of public rebuke and source of anger, and his name and alleged activities feature prominently in at least two inquiries: the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, sitting in Pretoria, and parliament’s ad hoc committee probing Mkhwanazi’s allegations that Mogotsi was a conduit between suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and detained businessman Vusi “Cat” Matlala.

The revelations about how Mogotsi got hold of confidential police crime intelligence documents had the nation enraged.

How could a civilian have such proximity to the minister and access sensitive police information?

Last month, his businesses were raided by the police as part of an ongoing probe into alleged corruption and political interference.

It was, however, the recent alleged attempted hit on him that had the nation talking even more, as more inconsistencies in his story unraveled.

Social media users went into overdrive, analysing the scene of the alleged crime and Mogotsi’s tale of events.

The incident allegedly happened in Vosloorus Extension 25, southeast of Johannesburg, on the night of 3 October.

Initial reports were that the alleged attack happened while Mogotsi was driving, but later versions suggested he had just stepped out of the vehicle.

The businessman told the police gunmen in a white bakkie opened fire on his red Chevrolet Aveo and 11 shell casings were found at the scene.

Mogotsi had initially refused to cooperate and failed to report to the Vosloorus police station as instructed, but soon surfaced and was working with investigators through his legal team.

Virtually no credible source or witness supported Mogotsi’s version of events.

Despite a volley of 11 bullets fired at the car, with at least two going through the driver’s door, Mogotsi was miraculously not injured one bit.

Mogotsi may have survived the bullets, but not the public’s disbelief and what was meant to look like an assassination now reeks of orchestration, a theatrical performance gone wrong.

