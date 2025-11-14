AFU granted preservation order in illegal chrome mining case

Illegal chrome mining in South Africa is said to have far-reaching environmental, social, and economic consequences.

The North West High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a preservation of property order relating to seven trucks that were used in illegal chrome mining.

Seven suspects were arrested by the Nietverdiend South African Police Service on 13 July, after officers found all seven trucks fully loaded with chrome.

Suspicious activity

NPA regional spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said police were responding to a call from a complainant in Marulakop Village about trucks found on grazing land.

The complainant suspected that the trucks were involved in illegal mining activities.

An eighth suspect fled, and the rest failed to produce any documentation authorising them to load or conduct mining activities on the premises.

They were subsequently charged with illicit dealing in and/or possession of precious metals.

ALSO READ: Asset Forfeiture Unit granted order to recover stolen government land worth millions

The criminal case is ongoing, and the accused are expected to appear in court again on 28 November.

Illegal chrome mining consequences

Gunya said illegal chrome mining in South Africa has far-reaching environmental, social, and economic consequences.

“Environmentally, it causes severe land degradation, contaminates water and soil, and contributes to the formation of sinkholes that endanger ecosystems and nearby communities,” the spokesperson said.

“Socially, these illicit operations are often associated with violent crime, including murder, rape, and human trafficking, and contribute to widespread human rights violations and deteriorating public health conditions.”

Gunya added that economically, illegal mining undermines the formal mining sector by reducing government tax revenue, increasing operational costs for legitimate businesses, and damaging investor confidence.

NOW READ: NPA head Shamila Batohi admits ‘SA losing fight against organised crime’