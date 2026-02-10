Cartoon of the day: 10 February 2026

John Steenhuisen recently announced he will not seek a third term as DA leader

The race for the DA leadership is thought to be between three candidates: Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga and uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas.

These are the early pacesetters after John Steenhuisen recently announced he will not seek a third term as DA leader.

Despite Hill-Lewis, Msimanga and Pappas being the favourites, other names have been mentioned. These include DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi and Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has reportedly ruled himself out of the race.

