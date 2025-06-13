Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 13 June 2025

By Themba Siwela

13 June 2025

Elon Musk says he regrets some of the social media posts he made about US President Donald Trump.

South Africa-born Elon Musk has backtracked on his criticism of US President Donald Trump, saying some of his social media posts went “too far”.

The billionaire said he regretted the posts. Among the posts, Musk called Trump’s tax and spending bill a “disgusting abomination.” He also claimed Trump was named in the files related to the alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump reportedly responded to Musk’s apology by saying: “I thought it was very nice that he did that.”

The apology also comes after Trump threatened to cancel Musk’s government contracts. The shares of Musk’s company Tesla also took a hit during the feud.

