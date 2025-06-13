New Covid variant raises concern over vaccine access

Experts urge South Africa to license updated vaccines as a new Covid variant spreads globally but hasn’t reached SA yet.

If South Africa wants to intensify its fight against the new Covid variant that might hit the country, it should consider having vaccines available and licensed locally, according to health experts.

The World Health Organisation recently announced that the new variant, which was detected in Asia a few weeks ago is gaining momentum globally.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases has confirmed the NB.1.8.1 variant has not yet been detected in South Africa.

New Covid variant not yet detected in SA

Prof Shabir Madhi, a health expert from Wits University, said: “Unfortunately, there are no Covid vaccines available or licensed in SA. This is concerning, as highrisk people do require at least annual boosting with the most recent variant vaccine.

“The vaccine currently available elsewhere would provide some protection against NB1.8.1, but less so compared to the variant (JN) which is targeted at.”

He said licensing the vaccines in the country was important because the high-risk individuals still remain susceptible to severe disease and it’s the only option that can reduce their risk of severe illness from Covid.

Madhi said the surveillance for Covid has significantly diminished over the past few years in SA, while there was data to support the virus has been circulating at low intensity since 2023.

“We have recently had an annual outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus, which is on the decline. Also, there is an increase in influenza over the past two weeks, which is now beginning to dominate,” he said.

Proactive planning and investment

Dr Bandile Masuku, chief patron of the national campaign for epidemic preparedness funding and budgeting, said it was important for the country to conduct proactive planning and investment, particularly in Gauteng.

“South Africa, and especially Gauteng, learned hard lessons from the Covid pandemic,” said Masuku.

“Today, we are better equipped, but we must not be complacent. Preparedness is not a luxury; it is a necessity. Let us not wait for a crisis to occur. Let us fund, plan and prepare because preparedness saves lives.”

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has urged the public not to panic.

He said South Africa was actively monitoring the emergence of the variant and had a robust surveillance system in place.

Don’t panic – Minister Motsoaledi

“Currently, our data shows very low Sars-CoV-2 activity. While we are observing a seasonal increase in influenza, we are well-prepared to manage this,” said Motsoaledi.

He said at this stage, no specific new public health actions are required from the public.

Motsoaledi also urged the public to maintain good hygiene practices, such as hand-washing, covering coughs and staying home when not feeling well.