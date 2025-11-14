Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 14 November 2025

By Themba Siwela

14 November 2025

06:20 am

Criminals will continue to thrive until the cracks in South Africa's criminal justice system are fixed.

Cartoon Ramaphosa organised crime Madlanga commission ad hoc committee

Crime has long been a major issue in South Africa, but recent testimonies at the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the infiltration of the country’s criminal justice system suggest the problem might be bigger than we initially feared.

Both the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee have exposed weaknesses in South Africa’s law enforcement systems that criminal networks are exploiting.

Some of the problems highlighted include factionalism within the police, a lack of collaboration between law enforcement agencies, and political interference.

Until these cracks in the criminal justice system are fixed, the criminals will continue to thrive.

