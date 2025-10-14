Cartoon of the day: 14 October 2025

The angst South African fans are feeling about Bafana's qualification for the World Cup is unnecessary

Bafana Bafana fans may need to take out their calculators on Tuesday night to work out if their team has qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana must beat Rwanda in their final Group C qualifier and hope that Nigeria beat Benin.

There is also a chance that Bafana could qualify automatically if Benin and Nigeria draw. But that would need the calculators to come out as it would come down to goal difference between Bafana and Benin.

This angst was unnecessary though.

Bafana shot themselves in the foot when they fielded Teboho Mokoena in the match against Lesotho, despite him being ineligible to play.

Although Bafana won the game 2-0, Fifa punished the team with a 3-0 defeat in that game.

