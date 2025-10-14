Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana’s Broos still has faith in World Cup dream

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

14 October 2025

06:55 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'I think all the things we want and have dreamed of can happen,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos still believes Bafana can make it to the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Picture: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is confident his side have put the draw with Zimbabwe behind them, as they face a must-win clash with Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in the final match of qualifying in Group C for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. 

Bafana need some help

Bafana have to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria can beat Benin in Uyo, for a set of results that will gain them passage to the World Cup as Group C winners without complications. 

ALSO READ: Bafana may deserve the World Cup, Danny Jordaan does not

The goalless draw with the Warriors has taken automatic qualification somewhat out of Bafana’s hands – if Benin win in Uyo, then it is Gernot Rohr’s side that will top Group C. 

If Bafana win and Benin and Nigeria draw – then it will come down to goal difference. 

“We needed some time after the game on Friday to recover, we didn’t expect to lose points against Zimbabwe, though we knew it would be tough,” Broos told media on Monday at the pre-match press conference. 

“Already on Saturday afternoon I felt like things were changing in the camp. We had a light training session on Saturday evening and the atmosphere was totally different to 24 hours earlier. 

‘The players are ready’

“What I saw yesterday (on Sunday) gives me confidence the players are ready for the game tomorrow. We have to focus only on ourselves. 

“We can’t change or decide what happens on the other field in Nigeria. If we win, we have to wait and see. But I think all the things we want and have dreamed of can happen tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Morena urges Bafana to stay calm in World Cup bid

RELATED ARTICLES

“We are ready to play a good game … ready to win, but we all know that could not be enough. So let’s hope on the other side the Gods are with us and we see the result everyone hopes for in Nigeria – that Benin lose the game.” 

Read more on these topics

Bafana Bafana Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Hugo Broos Rwanda World Cup

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News South African’s US visa ‘revoked’ over Charlie Kirk comments
Politics Ramaphosa under fire over party funding changes
Phakaaathi ‘What is more fantastic?’ — Broos hails Bafana World Cup qualification
News ‘People are being taken for a ride’: Sibiya accuses Mkhwanazi of misleading SA
South Africa Madlanga commission: Matlala funded crime analyst’s PhD, had ally close to Mchunu

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp