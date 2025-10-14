Bafana’s Broos still has faith in World Cup dream

'I think all the things we want and have dreamed of can happen,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is confident his side have put the draw with Zimbabwe behind them, as they face a must-win clash with Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in the final match of qualifying in Group C for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana need some help

Bafana have to beat Rwanda and hope Nigeria can beat Benin in Uyo, for a set of results that will gain them passage to the World Cup as Group C winners without complications.

The goalless draw with the Warriors has taken automatic qualification somewhat out of Bafana’s hands – if Benin win in Uyo, then it is Gernot Rohr’s side that will top Group C.

If Bafana win and Benin and Nigeria draw – then it will come down to goal difference.

“We needed some time after the game on Friday to recover, we didn’t expect to lose points against Zimbabwe, though we knew it would be tough,” Broos told media on Monday at the pre-match press conference.

“Already on Saturday afternoon I felt like things were changing in the camp. We had a light training session on Saturday evening and the atmosphere was totally different to 24 hours earlier.

‘The players are ready’

“What I saw yesterday (on Sunday) gives me confidence the players are ready for the game tomorrow. We have to focus only on ourselves.

“We can’t change or decide what happens on the other field in Nigeria. If we win, we have to wait and see. But I think all the things we want and have dreamed of can happen tomorrow.

“We are ready to play a good game … ready to win, but we all know that could not be enough. So let’s hope on the other side the Gods are with us and we see the result everyone hopes for in Nigeria – that Benin lose the game.”