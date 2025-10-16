Cartoon of the day: 16 October 2025

Bafana Bafana have beaten the odds to reach the Fifa World Cup.

South Africa’s men’s football team, Bafana Bafana, has qualified for the Fifa World Cup in North America next year, despite a series of moemishes by its administrative body.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has been criticised for incompetence, especially amid an embarrassing slip-up that saw SA field an ineligible player during their World Cup qualifying campaign. That blunder saw them drop vital points that could have cost them a ticket to the football showcase.

Its president, Danny Jordaan, also has more clouds hanging over him than a summer thunderstorm, accused of alleged mismanagement, abuse of power, fraud, corruption, and even sexual assault.

The organisation has long stood by him, refusing to suspend him amid the allegations.

