Cartoon of the day: 19 March 2025

By Themba Siwela

19 Mar 2025

07:00 am

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile delivered Gauteng's budget speech on Tuesday.

Cartoon of the day:19 March 2025 Gauteng budget

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile delivered the Gauteng’s budget speech on Tuesday, with R800 billion in investments needed to meet the province’s budget targets.

More than R520 billion — R171.5 billion for the 2025/26 financial year — has been allocated over the next three financial years, with only R26 billion coming from Gauteng’s own revenue generation efforts.

Maile also said Gauteng needs to improve its wasteful expenditure.

NOW READ: Gauteng budget: Here’s where your money is going

