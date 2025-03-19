Cartoon of the day: 19 March 2025

Finance MEC Lebogang Maile delivered Gauteng's budget speech on Tuesday.

More than R520 billion — R171.5 billion for the 2025/26 financial year — has been allocated over the next three financial years, with only R26 billion coming from Gauteng’s own revenue generation efforts.

Maile also said Gauteng needs to improve its wasteful expenditure.

