Gauteng Health addresses ‘outbreak’ linked to maggots in clinics

Three of the cases were clinically diagnosed with myiasis and were later discharged.

The Gauteng health department has dismissed claims of an outbreak of myiasis, a disease linked to maggots in Pretoria North clinics.

The department said an investigation into the claims found no evidence of a widespread outbreak.

At the weekend, the Odi District Hospital in Pretoria attended to five patients with suspected myiasis, a condition caused by maggot infestation.

ALSO READ: Joburg residents bugged by buzzing flies infestation [VIDEO]

Three of the cases were clinically diagnosed with myiasis. The other two were found to have unrelated abscesses and were transferred to the Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital for further care.

The three patients were seen and discharged on the same day.

“It is important to note that myiasis is not an infectious disease and does not spread from person to person,” said departmental spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

ALSO READ: Old diseases making potential comebacks

“The condition occurs when flies lay eggs on damp clothing, bedding, or unsanitary surfaces. Once hatched, the maggots dig into the skin, causing swelling, irritation, and a boil-like lesion with a small hole through which the maggot breathes.”

Common symptoms of myiasis

Painful, swollen lumps on the skin

A small hole in the swollen area, sometimes with visible movement inside

Itching or a sensation of something moving under the skin

In some cases, a discharge from the wound

Preventative measures for myiasis

Avoid drying clothes or bedding directly on the ground

Iron clothes before wearing them, especially in high-risk areas

Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation

Ensure domestic animals are treated for fly infestations

Wear shoes to protect your feet from exposure.

No staphylococcus outbreak

The department further dismissed claims of a staphylococcus (staph) infection outbreak in Pretoria North.

Their investigation confirmed that on 7 March 2025, a patient with chronic wounds, unresponsive to treatment, was seen at Jack Hindon Clinic. Laboratory tests confirmed a staph infection.

ALSO READ: Diseases from ticks, fleas, mosquitoes soar in US

The patient was referred to Tshwane District Hospital for further management. There has been no increase in staph infections that would indicate an outbreak.

“Staphylococcus bacteria are commonly found on human skin and are generally harmless unless they enter the body through a wound or cut,” said Modiba.

The department has urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

It encouraged those experiencing concerning symptoms to seek medical attention at their nearest health facility.

READ NEXT: Scientists warn climate change will increase the spread of infectious diseases