Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 21 July 2026

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

21 July 2026

06:38 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Are you satisfied with the Madlanga Commission so far?

A truckload of Madlanga Commission evidence and court cases.
Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged corruption within the police and criminal justice system continues to unearth shocking revelations.

Among these are murders, conspiracy to murder, cartels, and brazen government officials orchestrating crimes.

The evidence against key individuals has stacked up, and several arrests have been made after testimony at the commission.

Another key witness

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson will be the latest witness to take to the stand at the commission when she appears on Tuesday.

Previous witnesses have told the inquiry how Idac has been split apart by factionalism and rendered toothless amid a toxic environment.

She has also been linked with previously-arrested Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan and allegations that she leaked details of a criminal complaint to him. She had denied the claims.

An extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month approved a further extension for the commission, allowing it extra time to hear witnesses, complete its work, and deliver its final report.

“The extension granted by the president sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October 2026, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November 2026, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

“The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.

“Without an extension, the commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said of the extension.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Madlanga commission

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts High Court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela
News Alleged mastermind Cat Matlala among accused as high-profile contract killing cases head to trial
News ‘Come and rescue your people’: Stranded Nigerians plead for evacuation as repatriation ends
South Africa ‘No risk to the public’: Ramokgopa defends Koeberg Nuclear safety
News Kubayi to ask Ramaphosa to suspend Idac chief Andrea Johnson

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News