Cartoon of the day: 21 July 2026

Are you satisfied with the Madlanga Commission so far?

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged corruption within the police and criminal justice system continues to unearth shocking revelations.

Among these are murders, conspiracy to murder, cartels, and brazen government officials orchestrating crimes.

The evidence against key individuals has stacked up, and several arrests have been made after testimony at the commission.

Another key witness

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Advocate Andrea Johnson will be the latest witness to take to the stand at the commission when she appears on Tuesday.

Previous witnesses have told the inquiry how Idac has been split apart by factionalism and rendered toothless amid a toxic environment.

She has also been linked with previously-arrested Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan and allegations that she leaked details of a criminal complaint to him. She had denied the claims.

An extension

President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this month approved a further extension for the commission, allowing it extra time to hear witnesses, complete its work, and deliver its final report.

“The extension granted by the president sets an evidence deadline of Friday, 2 October 2026, and a reporting deadline of Monday, 16 November 2026, to enable the commission to close off topics it has opened up in the course of hearings to date.

“The extension allows the commission to hear evidence on all of the matters listed in its terms of reference.

“Without an extension, the commission will have to leave large parts of its work unfinished,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said of the extension.