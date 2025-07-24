Cartoon of the day: 24 July 2025

Ramaphosa's leadership has been questioned by some due to the perceived delay in his decision-making process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has often been criticised for taking too long to reach seemingly obvious decisions.

This had led to him being accused of putting the interests of the ANC before those of South Africa.

The president was recently accused of being slow to react to the accusations levelled against two ministers in his Cabinet – former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane and police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is on a leave of absence.

While it can be argued that the decisions are correct, it shouldn’t have taken him so long to make them.

