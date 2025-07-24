Nkabane’s dismissal shows performance is finally being prioritised

Poor leadership, policy missteps, and stakeholder neglect made Nkabane’s position in higher education untenable.

Dr Nobuhle Nkabane at the official launch of the National Skills Fund (NSF) Disabilities Programme Phase I at Blind SA. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

There was little surprise this week when President Cyril Ramaphosa fired higher education and training minister Nobuhle Nkabane as her position became untenable.

She misled parliament in a portfolio committee regarding the appointments of the Sector Education and Training Authority board.

Her short stint at the helm of one of the most complex and politically sensitive portfolios was also marred by administrative missteps, a breakdown in communication with key stakeholders, and a failure to provide clear, strategic leadership during a critical time for the sector.

While Cabinet reshuffles often raise questions about internal party dynamics, this decision appears to have been driven by performance and public outcry, rather than politics.

Nkabane inherited a department already under immense strain. South Africa’s higher education sector faces a multitude of challenges: from underfunding and student debt to overcrowded institutions and a widening gap between education and employment.

Rather than stepping into the role with decisiveness and clarity, Nkabane struggled to manage the operational demands of the department. Her most notable failure was her mishandling of the crisis surrounding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

The rollout of a new direct payment system, using third-party service providers, led to widespread delays, disbursement errors, and student protests across the country.

Despite repeated warnings from student unions and technical experts, the department failed to take corrective action or adequately communicate with affected students.

Nkabane’s public appearances during this period often came across as defensive, reinforcing perceptions that she was out of depth.

Compounding the Nsfas debacle was a broader failure to engage constructively with the very stakeholders she was meant to lead. Student organisations such as the South African Union of Students accused her of ignoring urgent meeting requests during protest actions.

Several university vice-chancellors also reported difficulty engaging with her office on campus safety, infrastructure development and funding allocations.

At a time when decisive leadership and open communication were essential, Nkabane remained inaccessible and silent, allowing tensions to escalate on campuses.

Perhaps most telling, however, was her inability to articulate a long-term vision for the department. Her public addresses were laced with vague commitments to transformation and inclusion, but these sentiments were rarely backed by concrete policy or institutional reform.

No significant advances were made in addressing curriculum reform, expanding digital access, or tackling the mismatch between higher education output and labour market needs. Her leadership simply did not inspire confidence.

In contrast, the promotion of Buti Manamela to the ministerial position represents a return to experience and substance. Having served as deputy minister for several years, Manamela has built a solid reputation for being hands-on, accessible and knowledgeable.

Ramaphosa’s decision to remove Nkabane and elevate Manamela should be viewed as more than a political adjustment – it is a statement about the value of competence in public office.

For far too long, Cabinet appointments have been seen as rewards for loyalty rather than results. In this instance, the move suggests a growing recognition that performance must take precedence, especially in departments that impact millions of young South Africans and the future of the country’s economy.

While this shift is welcome, it must not stop here. The education sector requires leadership that is responsive, accountable and visionary.

In firing Nkabane and promoting Manamela, Ramaphosa has taken a step towards restoring integrity and functionality in higher education.

The hope now is that this signals the beginning of a broader commitment to putting the right people in the right places – for the right reasons.

