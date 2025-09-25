Cartoon of the day: 25 September 2025

Will Herman Mashaba stand for mayor?

Mashaba led the city from 2016 to 2019, but could make a comeback ahead of the local government elections next year.

While there are many critics, Mashaba was popular with Joburg residents and calls for him to contest the election grew after the DA announced Helen Zille as their mayoral candidate.

Mashaba told The Citizen that he could neither confirm nor deny whether he would throw his name in the hat for the position.

“ActionSA will contest Helen and all the other parties. We are not specific; the DA is not the government in Johannesburg. Our focus now is on the removal of the ANC. We will not lose focus by dealing with Zille.

“We want to bring the ANC lower so we emerge as the party that must form government, and where we govern, we govern well. You can check my track record as the mayor of Johannesburg,” he said.

