Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

4 Dec 2024

06:00 am

Cartoon of the day

Analyst believes Zuma has no evidence of vote rigging in the election.

Cartoon 4 Dec

Professor of politics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Dirk Kotzé has questioned the existence of the evidence of vote rigging that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma claims to have.

On Sunday, at a party rally in the east of Johannesburg, Zuma told his supporters that he had strong evidence against some officials who had stolen votes from the MK party and given them to other parties.

However, Kotzé told The Citizen on Monday that he believes there is no evidence and that Zuma is playing politics.

“Before the election, he had already told his supporters they would have a two-thirds majority. He has fallen short of that, which is a major disappointment,” he said.

Read the full story here: Zuma making vote rigging claim ‘to save his reputation’

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Simelane doesn’t belong in Cabinet, end of story’ – DA says after Ramaphosa reshuffle
News Scorching weather ahead: Warning issued about heatwave hitting South Africa
South Africa Department of Health confirms 24 ambulances allegedly sabotaged by staff
Motoring Festive season pain as petrol and diesel prices increase from Wednesday
South Africa Farmers warn Land Expropriation Bill will lead to agricultural crisis

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES