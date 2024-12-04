Cartoon of the day

Analyst believes Zuma has no evidence of vote rigging in the election.

Professor of politics from the University of South Africa (Unisa) Dirk Kotzé has questioned the existence of the evidence of vote rigging that Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma claims to have.

On Sunday, at a party rally in the east of Johannesburg, Zuma told his supporters that he had strong evidence against some officials who had stolen votes from the MK party and given them to other parties.

However, Kotzé told The Citizen on Monday that he believes there is no evidence and that Zuma is playing politics.

“Before the election, he had already told his supporters they would have a two-thirds majority. He has fallen short of that, which is a major disappointment,” he said.

