Cartoon of the day: 26 August 2026

Government needs to address the root causes of water supply challenges in municipalities

South Africa continues to be plagued by poor water supply.

At the end of July, President Cyril Ramaphosa released the National Water Action Plan, which is supposed to address the root causes of water supply challenges in municipalities, including mismanagement.

It proposed increasing investment in infrastructure and pushing legal and regulatory reforms to improve how municipalities deliver services.

It also plans to target corruption in the water sector.

Whether it will improve the water supply interruptions across South Africa remains to be seen.