Cartoon of the day: 27 August 2025

Both Mashatile and Mbalula are reportedly eyeing the position of ANC president.

There is speculation that Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula have agreed to work together in the party’s leadership race. However, analysts say that the partnership will not move the ANC forward.

Both leaders have been accused of questionable dealings in the past, which has led to some questioning whether the ANC is serious about renewal.

“For the country, this is negative; from a political and governance perspective, this is negative. The ANC is not a stabilising factor; it is an unstable factor. This will reflect negatively on governance at large,” said North West University’s political analyst Andre Duvenhage on the potential partnership.

Another analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, said any deal between Mbalula and Mashatile will only benefit them.

“This is about themselves securing two powerful positions, not about the ANC,” he said.

