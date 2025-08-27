Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 27 August 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

27 August 2025

06:15 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Both Mashatile and Mbalula are reportedly eyeing the position of ANC president.

Mbalula Mashatile ANC leadership

There is speculation that Deputy President Paul Mashatile and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula have agreed to work together in the party’s leadership race. However, analysts say that the partnership will not move the ANC forward.

Both leaders have been accused of questionable dealings in the past, which has led to some questioning whether the ANC is serious about renewal.

“For the country, this is negative; from a political and governance perspective, this is negative. The ANC is not a stabilising factor; it is an unstable factor. This will reflect negatively on governance at large,” said North West University’s political analyst Andre Duvenhage on the potential partnership.

Another analyst, Ntsikelelo Breakfast, said any deal between Mbalula and Mashatile will only benefit them.

“This is about themselves securing two powerful positions, not about the ANC,” he said.

NOW READ: Will real leaders please stand up?

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Cartoon Cartoon of the day Fikile Mbalula Paul Mashatile

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Notorious South African wildlife criminal’s dubious pursuit of hunting permit in Botswana
Elections Road to 2026 local government elections: IEC registers 13 new political parties since last month
Courts WATCH: Sibiya eagerly waiting to clear his name after Masemola’s allegations
Motoring Good news for motorists as petrol and diesel prices set to drop in September
South Africa Government warns South African women against sketchy Russian job offers

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp