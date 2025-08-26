Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 26 August 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

1 minute read

26 August 2025

06:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

De Lille has been accused of trying to silence the SA Tourism board that was investigating serious allegations of misconduct.

Cartoon De Lille SA Tourism

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has been accused of trying to silence the SA Tourism board, which had taken steps to suspend the body’s CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe.

The SA Tourism CEO is facing accusations of non-performance and flouting procurement regulations.

After De Lille dismissed the board last week, one of the board members, Oupa Pilane, accused her of not telling the truth after she claimed it held an “irregular” special meeting.

Pilane said: “The truth is stark: no such meeting took place. This falsehood is not just a misstep; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence a board poised to investigate serious allegations of misconduct, including the irregular appointment of the CEO.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has also criticised De Lille’s decision, calling it “gross political interference” and “a direct assault on governance and accountability in a state entity”.

READ NEXT: ‘Dictator De Lille does damage’: Tourism board slams minister’s move

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day Patricia de Lille SA tourism

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Why a pact between Mashatile and Mbalula is a recipe for disaster for the ANC
Politics Malema proposes solution to one-way migration of Nigerians to South Africa
South Africa ‘Dictator De Lille does damage’: Tourism board slams minister’s move
South Africa ‘Too late for me’: Cancer patient’s heartbreaking wait for treatment
News Knysna High rocked by racism row after pupil uses K word in viral video

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp