Cartoon of the day: 26 August 2025

De Lille has been accused of trying to silence the SA Tourism board that was investigating serious allegations of misconduct.

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has been accused of trying to silence the SA Tourism board, which had taken steps to suspend the body’s CEO, Nombulelo Guliwe.

The SA Tourism CEO is facing accusations of non-performance and flouting procurement regulations.

After De Lille dismissed the board last week, one of the board members, Oupa Pilane, accused her of not telling the truth after she claimed it held an “irregular” special meeting.

Pilane said: “The truth is stark: no such meeting took place. This falsehood is not just a misstep; it’s a deliberate attempt to silence a board poised to investigate serious allegations of misconduct, including the irregular appointment of the CEO.”

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has also criticised De Lille’s decision, calling it “gross political interference” and “a direct assault on governance and accountability in a state entity”.

READ NEXT: ‘Dictator De Lille does damage’: Tourism board slams minister’s move