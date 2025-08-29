Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 29 August 2025

Picture of Themba Siwela

By Themba Siwela

Cartoonist

2 minute read

29 August 2025

06:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Equality Court found EFF leader Julius Malema guilty of hate speech and inciting violence.

Cartoon Malema court hate speech

EFF leader Julius Malema suffered a blow on Wednesday when the Equality Court in Cape Town found him guilty of hate speech.

It comes after he told supporters at a rally in 2022 that they must “never be scared to kill” and that “any racist” who attacked EFF members or leaders “is an application to meet your maker with immediate effect”.

This followed an incident where a group of people confronted EFF members who had been protesting outside Brackenfell High School following allegations that it held a matric dance for white pupils only.

“While calling out someone who behaves as a racist may be acceptable, calling for them to be killed is not. And calling for someone to be killed because they are a racist who has acted violently, is an act of vigilantism and an incitement of the most extreme form of harm possible,” Judge Mark Sher said in his ruling.

Reacting to the ruling, the EFF said the judgment was a distortion of the nature of political speech in a democratic society. It added that the court mistook Malema’s comments as literal instructions to kill white people.

READ NEXT: Malema guilty of hate speech with his call to kill

Read more on these topics

Cartoon Cartoon of the day hate speech Julius Malema

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA buried more 30 to 34-year-olds than people aged 90 and above in 2022
Courts Amber-Lee Hughes found guilty of murder and rape
Betway PSL Al-Ahly begin search for Riveiro’s replacement – reports
Politics Was the ANCYL whipped into order over National Dialogue ‘tea party’ comments?
News More woes for Malema as SAHRC to pursue sanctions against EFF leader

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp