‘I am remorseful’: Ngizwe Mchunu swiftly apologises to court after arrest warrant

Julius Malema's legal battle against Mchunu escalated after the court ruled the activist had breached earlier orders.

Cultural activist and former radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has wasted no time apologising to the North Gauteng High Court hours after he was found to be in contempt of court.

The court in Pretoria issued a warrant of arrest against Mchunu on Friday, after finding that he violated previous court orders made in May, which prohibited him from making and repeating defamatory remarks about EFF leader Julius Malema.

Court action follows controversial remarks

This after Malema approached the court on an urgent basis following Mchunu’s remarks during separate media interviews in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 April, and in Johannesburg on Thursday, 30 April.

Mchunu was quoted in previous court papers as having said: “Julius Malema… he recently got 60 million from the Nigerian drug dealers; that’s why he is highly protected and is also willing to lose everything that he has, politically, in order to protect Nigerians and other illegal immigrants.

“He is eating money of illegal foreigners; he is getting 60 million from illegal foreigners, this Julius Malema. I do not care what he does; he is a dead snake. His time is over. Julius Malema, you are a dog; you sold the people of South Africa to illegal foreigners. I am not scared of you, my boy…”

In his application, Malema demanded that Mchunu apologise and retract the statements, with an additional R1 million settlement.

Apology to suspend warrant and detention

Earlier on Friday, the court found that Mchunu “intentionally and unlawfully” republished the statements, violating the court’s orders.

It ordered that he be detained in prison for 10 days should he fail to apologise.

“Only upon publication of an unreserved apology to the court on social media platforms on which Mr Mchunu has been active for the last six months, uploaded to caselines, and without repetition of the impugned statements, will the aforesaid warrant of arrest and detention be suspended,” the court ordered.

“Mr Mchunu shall also distribute the apology to all media houses with which he conducted interviews and repeated the prohibited statements, including King Zoso’s TikTok account (@kingzoso_saa).”

If Mchunu complies, the warrant and detention will be suspended for a period of six months from the date of apology, considering he does not repeat the statement during that time.

Should he fail to apologise, Malema may approach the court to request that the court implement the warrant and detention.

The court further ordered that Mchunu pay the costs of the contempt of court application, including the costs of two counsel on an attorney-and-client scale.

Mchunu issues unconditional apology

In an about-turn move, Mchunu “profusely, unreservedly and/or unconditionally” apologised for his conduct.

“I have carefully considered the ramifications of my conduct; in particular, taking into account the influence I command in the Republic of South Africa, it is my duty as a leader to always exhibit an exemplary conduct, such conduct shall include respecting the decisions of this honourable court,” Mchunu said in an apology filed in court on Friday night.

He said he consulted with his attorneys and was mindful of the fact that court orders are binding.

Mchunu further acknowledged that compliance with a court order is fundamental to the administration of justice.

“I am remorseful for my contemptuous conduct, and I further confirm that in keeping with the court order handed down by this Honourable Court, today, the 5th of June 2026, I will refrain from issuing any disparaging statements against the applicant, and I will not display any disdain towards this Honourable Court.”