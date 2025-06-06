Cartoon of the day: 6 June 2025

Going to hospital? Did you bring your bulletproof vest?

The state of hospitals has been thrown into the spotlight again amid reports of crime and security issues.

The Citizen this week reported that hospitals and clinics, especially those in rural areas or with insufficient security, are becoming the targets of ruthless robbers.

Both patients and medical staff are falling victim, with even security guards being held up at gunpoint.

Provincial secretary of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, Cyril Mdluli, called for a strong security system in all health facilities.

Currently, our security is not armed. We need to review that decision. Mpumalanga is the only province where security matters are handled at the department of safety and security.

“We therefore call for security to be managed by the Department of Health. Insourcing will increase the security in facilities.”

Mdluli said facilities must have proper fencing and lighting to meet security needs.

Department of Health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule declined to comment.

ALSO READ: Chuene Clinic attack: More charges expected against Limpopo suspect as case postponed

Nurses raped

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa president Simon Hlungwani earlier recounted that a nurse was raped while on duty in Limpopo and another who was shot dead in Tembisa Hospital.

“We need to come up with clear programmes that we are going to drive to wage the struggle and improve the service,” Hlungwani said.

Fhumulani Mulaudzi from the University of Pretoria said, “Nurses are facing a lot of challenges, especially those working in rural clinics and hospitals, where there is no security.”

“It pains us to see we are lacking in the very service we are supposed to render to our communities,” a nurse added.

NOW READ: Gauteng health warns of ‘silent killer’