Change is needed at local government level, let’s rev up for change in Joburg

Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) superior logic was on display in Johannesburg during voter registration weekend. At several voting stations, “fighters” thought the best way to impress would-be voters was to arrive in a R4.8 million 4×4 and rev the engine as loudly as possible in front of a Democratic Alliance (DA) table. And then leave noisily after a brief visit.

While this is in keeping with the boorish, juvenile behaviour of those who wear Gucci shoes and red overalls in council, it is unlikely to win converts.

It’s a warning: avoid these inconsiderate, reckless show-offs. Think about where they get money to buy such luxuries, which would burn a hole even in a cigarette-smugglers’ wallet.

On X, Karyn Maughan accurately described the EFF as a party whose only political currency is fear and hatred.

The braggarts were not the registration weekend heroes.

That mantle belongs to thousands of unsung volunteers who sacrificed their weekend for a worthy cause, to rescue South Africa from a downward trajectory, for their children and their children’s children.

Volunteers know that the ruinous policies of the ANC and its ugly offspring, the EFF, must be countered if South Africa is to survive.

Deliberately flaunting expensive cars in a time of economic hardship is inappropriate.

We have the world’s highest Gini coefficient, a measure of inequality between rich and poor.

Fortunately, change is in the air.

The mood was palpable this weekend although it is not reflected in the 568 374 people registering for the first time. There was a discernible drift away from the ANC at the stations I visited. Colleagues reported the same.

The EFF lacked the stamina for full-day duties, while some of the other big-mouth parties didn’t even show up.

Too much like work.

Polling results released on Monday confirmed the DA is closing the gap on the ANC.

The blue party’s internal polling on Friday put the ANC at 37% and the DA% at 32%. Of course, that is merely a snapshot and should not be used as a predictor for elections seven months away.

Yet DA internal polling has been accurate over the past decade.

The difference between the two parties is now smaller than ever.

Reasons for this trend may not have been adequately researched, but Alec Hogg, in a Biznews interview with the DA’s Greg Krumbock on Monday, said people are beginning to understand the importance of good governance.

In Johannesburg, good governance went missing long before the Cope-less former speaker effectively quit last week.

We now have a speaker from another minuscule party. Margaret Arnolds’ African Independent Congress (AIC) has two seats in the 270-seat Council, having won 0.59% of the 2021 vote. AIC won zero wards.

How such a person can represent the people of Joburg beggars’ belief.

Neither she, nor the gormless mayor have a mandate from the electorate.

They owe their positions to unresolved disputes between the ANC and EFF, who tell them what to do.

Unfortunately for Joburgers, the 2024 elections are at national and provincial levels only. Yet change is urgently needed at local government level too. Let’s rev up for change.

Dissolve council. Call fresh elections.