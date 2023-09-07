‘It’s below inflation’: DA caucus defends salary increase for Joburg councillors 

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will receive 1,501,351 from R1,446,388.

The DA’s Johannesburg caucus has defended its decision to vote with the ANC in support of a pay hike for councillors.

This week, the ANC, DA and Patriotic Alliance agreed on a salary increase, while the EFF and ActionSA voted against it.

Speaking to The Citizen, DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Echeozonjoku said the party voted in favour of the upper limit report on salary increases with the ANC after considering a few things, such as councillors’ wellbeing and councillor training and development.

“DA councillors have been at the forefront to hold the executive accountable for service delivery that is collapsing and not just complaining in the media. We write letters to the mayor and do oversights unannounced,” said Echeozonjoku.

She said the reason why ActionSA voted against the report was that it has no “ward councillors that get attacked during the course of duty like DA ward councillors [who have] been physically assaulted”.

Echeozonjoku said the EFF was part of the government that bought the report to the council and approved it in the mayoral committee.

The salary increase comes months after the council approved a R80.9 billion 2023/24 budget. It also comes amid tariff hikes of 2% for property, 9.3% for water and sanitation each, an electricity tariff of 14.97%, and a refuse tariff increase of 7%.

The upper limits of the annual total remuneration packages of full-time councillors means the city’s mayor Kabelo Gwamanda will receive R1,501,351 from R1,446,388.

The Speaker will earn R1,212,520 from R1,168,131, a member of the executive committee, mayoral committee or whip will get R1,142,175 from R1, 100, 361 and the chairperson of the oversight committee will R1,108,670 from R1,068,083.

“Councillors are also residents who have to pay their rates and taxes. The increase is lower than inflation, yet councillors get no Unemployment Insurance Fund in a highly unsecured job,” said Echeozonjoku.

“Any party who rejects it can only be taken seriously if they can show the public letters that they want their party councillor increase to not be implemented and returned to Treasury, otherwise it’s just a publicity stunt.

“If they are serious, they will join the call for the dissolution of the council where no one will get salaries for 90 days when fresh elections are called.”