Cheers to alcohol-free beer

Non-alcoholic beer is actually a timeless trend: from ancient brews to the contemporary craze.

The rise of non-alcoholic beer is more than just a trend, it’s a testament to the evolving landscape of consumer preferences and a reflection of broader societal shifts.

With the global surge in the “sober curious” movement, people are re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol, leading to a pronounced shift towards no- or low-alcohol alternatives.

Yet, while this movement feels contemporary, the roots of alcohol-free beer stretch back to ancient civilizations, connecting us to a rich and varied tradition. Historically, alcohol-free beer has taken on many forms.

In ancient Egypt, it was a staple enjoyed by all social classes, and in medieval Europe, it was known as “small beer”.

During the Prohibition era in the United States, it became popular as “near beer”.

These historical precedents underscore a timeless demand for beverages that offer the social benefits of beer without the intoxicating effects.

Today, this demand is witnessing a resurgence. According to IWSR, global sales of no- and low-alcoholic beverages hit $11 billion (about R203 billion) in 2022, with no-alcohol products making up 70% of this volume. Projections suggest that by 2026, the market will grow by over a third, driven predominantly by no-alcohol options.

Several factors are fuelling this modern-day renaissance. A key driver is the growing health consciousness among consumers.

With an increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption, many are seeking healthier alternatives.

This shift is particularly evident among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise wellness and embrace mindful drinking.

Additionally, the inclusive nature of alcohol-free beer appeals to those who abstain from alcohol for personal, religious or health reasons, broadening its appeal. Innovation in brewing technology has also played a crucial role.

Today’s alcohol-free beers are crafted to mirror the taste and experience of traditional beers, attracting enthusiasts who enjoy the flavour without the alcohol.

This is a significant advance from the past, where non-alcoholic beers often lacked the depth and complexity of their alcoholic counterparts. Moderation is another powerful driver behind the popularity of no- and low-alcohol beers.

As societal attitudes shift away from binge drinking and its associated stigma, more people are choosing moderation. Alcohol-free beers offer a way to enjoy the social aspects of drinking while promoting responsible consumption.

This shift not only benefits individuals but also supports a culture of responsibility and mindfulness. From a business perspective, the rise of alcohol-free beer is not just a trend, but a strategic imperative.

The beer industry is a major contributor to economic growth, supporting millions of jobs and generating significant GDP.

In South Africa alone, the beer sector supports nearly 250 000 jobs and added R71 billion to the country’s GDP in 2019. This economic impact underscores the responsibility of the industry to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

At SA Breweries we are not just following the trend, we are committed to leading the charge. Our introduction of Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer infused with vitamin D, exemplifies our dedication to innovation and meeting consumer needs.

This product not only caters to the growing demand for non-alcoholic options, but also showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what non-alcoholic beer can be.

The non-alcoholic beer market is poised for continued growth and diversification. As breweries experiment with new flavours and techniques, consumers can expect an expanding array of high-quality, appealing non-alcoholic options.

The competitive landscape will drive further improvements in taste and variety. The rise of non-alcoholic beer represents a significant shift in the beverage industry.

As we navigate this exciting landscape, South African Breweries is proud to be at the forefront, championing innovation and fostering a culture of responsible, inclusive enjoyment.

The journey from ancient brews to contemporary craze is one of tradition, transformation and triumph – a journey that we are excited to continue.

• Lisa is VP corporate affairs at SA Breweries.