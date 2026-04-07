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Drunk driving ‘major headache’ on roads during Easter

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

7 April 2026

06:23 am

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A total of 934 motorists were arrested countrywide from Thursday to Saturday.

Drunk driving 'major headache' on roads during Easter, RTMC says

Picture: iStock.

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The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says drunk driving has been a source of “major headache” on the roads over the Easter long weekend.

The RTMC reported arrests related to driving under the influence of alcohol increased by a staggering 39 percent, as law enforcement officers intensified their efforts to save lives on the roads.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said a total of 934 motorists were arrested countrywide from Thursday to Saturday.

Spike

Zwane said this represents an increase of 263 compared to the same period last year.

“There was also a noticeable 31.6 percent increase in the number of vehicles impounded. A total of 1 215 vehicles were impounded in the period compared to 923 in the same period last year.

“This means there were more vehicles transporting members without permits or in violation of permit conditions as people tried to make a quick buck,” Zwane said.

ALSO READ: Police arrest nearly 17 000 suspects in one week for various crimes in SA

Unroadworthy vehicles

Zwane, however, added that there was a sharp decrease in the number of unroadworthy vehicles.

“The number of discontinued vehicles showed a decline of nearly 30 percent. A total of 688 vehicles were discontinued compared to 979 in the same period last year.

“Law enforcement officers will continue to monitor traffic on all the national and alternative routes as the long weekend comes to an end,” Zwane said.

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Zwane urged motorists to cooperate with officials and comply with all the rules.

“It is always better to arrive home late than not to arrive at all. Road safety starts with you.”

Easter arrests

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (Saps) say their nationwide Easter operations have netted over 15 000 suspects, reinforcing efforts to combat crime and enhance public safety during the holiday period.

Saps said the major clean-up operations resulted in 15,840 arrests and the confiscation of illegal firearms.

The operations, which included multiple law enforcement agencies and were led by Saps, implemented heightened visibility patrols, roadblocks, and targeted crime-prevention initiatives.

ALSO READ: Four suspects dead, two arrested in Soweto shootout with Hawks

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alcohol arrest drunk drunk driving easter weekend Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC)

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