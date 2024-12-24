Operation Shanela closes 13 liquor establishments in Mamelodi

32 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation.

Tshwane police arrest over 300 suspects over the weekend in the East of Pretoria in Mamelodi during Operation Shanela searches.

Captain Johan van Dyk said police apprehended 339 suspects during Operation Shanela this past weekend.

“On Friday, the Tshwane District Commissioner acted on information received from community members regarding the operation of an illegal drug shop in Akasia and promptly assembled a task team under the leadership of Colonel Zwane, the Station Commander of Akasia Police Station, to address the matter,” he said.

Van Dyk said during the operation, the team identified and located the premises and conducted a thorough inspection, which led to three individuals being arrested for dealing in dagga and dagga-related products.

“Among the suspects, one was found to be an illegal immigrant. The arrested individuals are expected to appear in court soon to face the charges,” he said.

Van Dyk said that on Saturday, Operation Shanela, along with multiple law enforcement agencies in the Tshwane District, joined Major-General Samuel Thine, the District Commissioner of Tshwane, and his team in Mamelodi, which resulted in the apprehension of 339 suspects for a range of offences.

“The objectives of the operation included tracing wanted suspects, conducting visible patrols with additional police deployments, and enforcing compliance with liquor licensing regulations. Tshwane detectives arrested 254 suspects for serious offences including 99 arrests for gender-based violence, two for murder, four for attempted murder, nine for armed robbery, and three in connection to rape,” he said.

Operation Shanela arrests

Van Dyk said 32 undocumented individuals were detained and are awaiting legal proceedings for deportation.

“As part of the operation, law enforcement officers searched 605 individuals and 320 vehicles. This led to the arrest of 22 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. Police also searched 22 identified premises and hotspots, resulting in the arrest and fining of 21 individuals for drinking in public. 18 liquor establishments were inspected, with 13 closed due to non-compliance with the Liquor Act. A total of 1 030 429 millilitres of liquor was confiscated,” he added.

Van Dyk said police also arrested three individuals for possession and dealing in drugs, with law enforcement seizing 61 Ziplock bags, one refuse bag containing various drugs, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Major-General Thine thanked members for their continued support and commitment to ensuring the success of operations to safeguard the Tshwane community.