Gauteng police seize R1 million in fake alcohol, two arrested (PICS)

Gauteng police busted an illicit alcohol factory, arresting two suspects after employees claimed they were held against their will.

Gauteng police dismantled an illicit alcohol operation, seizing fake liquor and arresting two suspects in Westonaria. Picture: Saps

Two Taiwan nationals were arrested for running an illicit alcohol manufacturing plant in Westonaria, where employees alleged they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours.

The raid on Wednesday yielded a massive haul of fake alcohol, including whiskey, brandy, gin, and vodka, with an estimated value of R1 million and some inside 11 250-litre drums.

The police in Gauteng executed the raid after they received a tip-off from four illegal immigrants who were employees of the suspect.

Fake alcohol worth R1m seized

The employees went to the local police station to report on the illegal activities that were going on at their workplace.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said when the police arrived, they found that illegal and counterfeit alcohol was being produced, bottled, and packaged for distribution.

Some of the alcohol carried labels from known brands. The police also suspected that chemicals they found were used in the manufacturing process.

“Some of the employees allege that they were held against their will and subjected to excessive working hours under unhealthy conditions,” Masondo said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear before Westonaria Magistrate’s Court facing charges that include dealing in illicit liquor, contravention of the Liquor Act, and contravention of the Customs Act.

The Westonaria incident happened a day after a multi-unit police operation targeted shops dealing in counterfeit and illicit goods in Johannesburg Central.

Gauteng police target CBD shops

The operation resulted in the seizure of R5.9 million worth of fake products. The seized fake products include clothing, shoes, jewellery, illicit cigarettes, and illicit alcohol.

The Gauteng police emphasised that these operations will continue throughout the province as long as there are still shops and people dealing in illicit and counterfeit goods.

Meanwhile, in October 2024, a 39-year-old foreign national was arrested and detained at Langa Saps after police seized R600 000 worth of counterfeit liquor from a premises in Washington Street, Langa, Western Cape.

