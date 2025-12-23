Christmas comes early for Jayden Schaper

Two playoff victories in two weeks have propelled Jayden Schaper into golf’s top ranks.

Christmas certainly came early for promising young South African golfer Jayden Schaper.

On Sunday, he followed up his maiden tour title victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Royal Johannesburg the week prior, when he won the Mauritius Open at the Heritage La Réserve Golf Links on the second playoff hole.

He chipped in from 50 metres for an eagle on the 18th hole to beat American Ryan Gerard after earlier recording a final round eight-under par 64 to take the tournament further.

At Royal Johannesburg the week before, he also had to win via a playoff – hitting a wonderful shot from a fairway bunker and sinking his first putt from the fringe for an eagle to defeat compatriot Shaun Norris.

Schaper is just 24 years old. He had no wins after 94 starts on the DP World Tour.

He now has two triumphs in 96 and finishes the year as the highest-ranked South African golfer at No 63.

Prior to his two victories, he finished second at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City.

Schaper said: “I could not have asked for anything better. Christmas is going to be good this year, and New Year. I waited five years for the first [title] and then the following week [to get the second] is so cool.”

Schaper definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

