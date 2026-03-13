LIV tournament at Steyn City is hole-in-one for SA golf

There will be plenty quality golfing action and good entertainment as well.

Joburg, especially Steyn City, is ready to host some of the world’s best golf players, and thousands of excited fans, when the first LIV tournament is held in South Africa next week.

The Saudi-backed golf tour will visit Africa for the first time since its launch in June 2022.

Originally an eight tournament 54-hole format series, LIV has a no-cut structure, and massive guaranteed purses – for individual players and teams.

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel won the first event at Centurion Club, UK, taking home $4.75 million.

The tour now features 14 events each year and every tournament is played over 72 holes. LIV South Africa will take place at Steyn City, on the outskirts of Fourways, from next Thursday to Sunday.

Four tournaments have already been held this season, in Riyadh, Adelaide, Hong Kong and this week in Singapore.

Fans to come out in their numbers

An estimated 90,000 fans are expected through the gates of Steyn City next week, according to organisers.

Also, they say South Africa sold 10,000 tickets in under 24 hours and 30,000 in the first week of going on sale. Over 70,000 tickets have currently been sold.

The boost for the South African economy is also seemingly massive.

LIV Golf coming to South Africa will have an estimated average R650 million economic impact on the country and, according to the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, for every 13 tourists who attend the event, one job is created.

“As we prepare to welcome LIV Golf to South African soil, we are once again demonstrating our country’s ability to host world-class global events that deliver far-reaching economic, reputational and destination marketing value,” said De Lille at the launch of the tournament at the end of January.

“This moment goes beyond a single tournament. It speaks to South Africa’s growing stature as a capable, competitive and attractive host of major international sporting and business events.

“Golf tourism represents one of the most valuable segments in global travel. Golf travellers are experience-led, high-spend and repeat visitors. They engage deeply with destinations, exploring winelands, culture, nature, cuisine, wellness and luxury offerings beyond the fairway.

“Hosting LIV Golf provides South Africa with an exceptional opportunity to position the country within this premium global travel market, while showcasing the depth and diversity of our tourism offering.”

The four SA golfers who makeup the Southern Guards LIV team, from left to right: Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester. They were previously knows as Stinger GC. Picture: Ian Maule/Getty Images

Big name stars

Unlike regular golf tournaments, LIV players all tee off at the same time, with a shot-gun start setting the players off at 12.15pm each day next week.

Besides the four South Africans in the field, who play for the Southern Guards team, namely Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, the other big names who’ll be teeing it up include Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

In total, the field will be made up of 57 players, with four in each of the 13 teams, plus five “wild card” spots.

Golf fans who have yet to purchase their tickets and parking vouchers have been encouraged to do so as soon as possible. There will be no parking on site at Steyn City.

Shuttle services will run every 60 minutes, on the hour, from various locations on the days of the tournament, namely Montecasino, Clearwater Mall, Melrose Arch, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park, Sandton City and Greenstone Mall.

The first bus departs to Steyn City at 8am and the last bus at 5pm. The final bus departs from Steyn City approximately an hour after the concert ends each day.

DJ Black Coffee, Calvin Harris and GoldFish are among the acts who’ll be performing each evening at the venue after the day’s play.

See the LIV Golf site for more information.